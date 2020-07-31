First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva extends Eid al-Adha congratulations to people of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

In a post on her official Instagram account, Mehriban Aliyeva said: "Dear fellow countrymen, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the holy occasion of Eid al-Adha. On these blessed days, I express my solidarity with all your prayers and intentions, and wish each of you the best of health, inexhaustible love, happy days and a happy future."