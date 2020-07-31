Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Swiss Confederation

Politics 31 July 2020 15:15 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Swiss Confederation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President of the Swiss Confederation Her Excellency Madame Simonetta Sommaruga.

"Dear Madame President,

It is on the occasion of the national holiday of the Swiss Confederation that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I wish to cordially congratulate you and through you, your people," Azerbaijani president said.

"I believe that the relations between our countries will continue to develop and expand, in the traditional spirit of friendship and close cooperation, for the sake of the interests of our peoples," the head of state said.

"It is with pleasure that I recall our meeting in Davos this January and wish to note that the people of Azerbaijan are in solidarity with the friendly Swiss people in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that humanity faces," Azerbaijani president said.

"On this pleasant day, I wish strong health and success to you, and everlasting prosperity to the Swiss Confederation," the head of state said.

