Council of Pakistan condemns violence by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in LA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Trend:

The influential Council of Pakistan, based in Los Angeles, issued a statement condemning the violence committed by Armenians against Azerbaijani-American community members in Los Angeles on July 21, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Consulate General in LA.

Speaking about the violence, the statement notes that “Not in recent history have we seen a conflict embedded in an international dispute take the ugly shape of what transpired on the streets of Los Angeles on July 21.”

It is noted that Armenians, instead of protesting peacefully, made a “destructive, demon-inspired hate speech, vulgarity, intimidation and perpetration of violence on innocent people.” It is also said that Armenians attacked Azerbaijani community members because of their nationality.

Highlighting the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, the statement emphasizes that despite the international community's recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, Armenia continues the illegal occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories. It also notes the position of the US on this issue highlighting that the US recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The full statement can be read here: https://conta.cc/39Ywk00

Around 1 million Pakistanis live in the US, including 250,000 in Southern California. The Council of Pakistan is the largest Pakistani-American organization.

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan has had a strong relationship with the Pakistani-American community as well as with other faith and ethnic communities in Los Angeles in order to strengthen the sorely needed intercultural and interfaith dialogue here, and to educate the local communities about Azerbaijan’s working model of multiculturalism and interfaith harmony. In 2019, the Council of Pakistan awarded Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev with its highest award in recognition of his “outstanding and exemplary service in fostering dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation among religions, communities and cultures”.