Azerbaijani-Turkish large-scale military exercises continue in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

The Azerbaijani-Turkish Live-Fire Joint Large-Scale Exercises held in Nakhchivan continue, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the exercises scenario, activities are being taken with the headquarters of formations and battalions to appraise the assigned tasks in accordance with the military decision-making process, to evaluate the situation, to clarify tasks on the terrain, and to develop joint schedules for negotiations.

The ministry said that in the course of joint actions with the units of the Turkish Armed Forces, activities are taken to implement control and organize communications.

Decisions and tasks related to the development of joint combat action plans by the headquarters to achieve coordination of the interoperability of units are fulfilling by means of computers at the Simulation Center of the Nakhchivan garrison, added the ministry.