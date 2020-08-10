Azerbaijani president phones president of Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.10

Trend:

On August 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

The head of state congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his confident victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his activity for the prosperity of the people of Belarus and the country’s development.

Belarus President thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

Hailing the successful development of friendly relations, which are based on strategic partnership between the two countries in a variety of areas, the heads of state expressed their confidence that bilateral ties would continue to expand.

During the conversation, the presidents discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields.