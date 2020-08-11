Deputy PM: Serbia successfully cooperates with Azerbaijani companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.11

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Serbia is very pleased with the cooperation with Azerbaijani companies successfully operating in the country, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Secretary of the National Security Council of Serbia Nebojsa Stefanovic said.

Stefanovic made the remark at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports on August 11.

According to the deputy PM, Azerbaijan and Serbia have potential for further development of the cooperation.

"We see a future for the further expansion of our business relations, which is mutually beneficial for both parties,” he said. “We believe that this cooperation will further unite the two states."