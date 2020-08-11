President Ilham Aliyev: All projects are being implemented successfully

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Trend:

All projects are being implemented successfully, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television following a ceremony at Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant named after Heydar Aliyev to send a jacket of Garabakh field offshore, Trend reports.

“I was briefed on this today. As you know, all work related to the development of the Azeri, Chirag and Gunashli fields is going according to plan. The new platform built there indicates that long-term development of these fields is already a reality. As you know, the contract has been extended, Azerbaijan benefits greatly from this, we have received a bonus of several billion dollars,” the head of state said.

Azerbaijani president said that keeping production stable at the Azeri, Chirag and Gunashli fields is, of course, very important for us: “At the same time, the Azerbaijani public should know that a significant part of our gas potential is generated by the Azeri, Chirag and Gunashli fields because the gas produced there is included in our common system. Therefore, all work related to Azeri, Chirag and Gunashli is going according to plan. This field is our main source of income. Everyone should know this,” he said.

President Ilham Aliyev said that the Shah Deniz-2 project is also well underway.

“This is one of the world's largest gas condensate fields. As you know, the full-field development of Shah Deniz-2 will bring us an additional 16 billion cubic meters of gas. We will provide for our own needs and there will also be a large volume of gas to export,” the head of state said.

The head of state noted that first gas production is expected at the Absheron gas condensate field next year.

“The Absheron field will be developed in two stages. As a result of the implementation of the first stage, there are plans to produce 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas that will be consumed in Azerbaijan because our growing industrial potential dictates the need for additional resources. Therefore, 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas will be consumed domestically. We are also approaching the beginning of the second phase in the development of the Absheron field. Production at that stage will probably be three to four times bigger. This will also have a positive impact on our gas potential. Work at the Shafag-Asiman field is going according to plan. Drilling work is currently underway. This field also has great potential. Of course, drilling will show the exact amount of reserves but I remember that when I was working at the Oil Company, our specialists were noting that the volume of gas reserves there was approximately 400-500 billion cubic meters. In any case, I believe that drilling will be completed soon and we will have more accurate information about that,” President Ilham Aliyev said.