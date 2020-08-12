Turkish high-ranked military officials arriving in Azerbaijan to observe joint tactical exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.12

Trend:

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yashar Guler, commanders of troops and other high-ranked officers arrive with a visit in Azerbaijan on August 12, Trend reports.

The enlarged Turkish military delegation will watch the final episode of the first stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Live-Fire Joint Tactical and Flight-Tactical Exercises of the Land and Air Forces within the framework of the Day of High-Level Observers.