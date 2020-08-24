Azerbaijani president extends condolences to Georgian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev extended condolences to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.

"Dear Madame President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in the result of the bus crash in the territory of your country’s Dusheti municipality," Azerbaijani president wrote.

"On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt condolences to you, families and relatives of the victims, friendly people of Georgia, and wish the recovery to the injured," the head of state wrote.