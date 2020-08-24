Azerbaijani president extends condolences to Georgian president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev extended condolences to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.
"Dear Madame President,
We were deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in the result of the bus crash in the territory of your country’s Dusheti municipality," Azerbaijani president wrote.
"On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt condolences to you, families and relatives of the victims, friendly people of Georgia, and wish the recovery to the injured," the head of state wrote.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: The situation in the districts should be properly analyzed, existing shortcomings and deficiencies should be investigated and issues of concern should be resolved
President Aliyev: Attention paid to the power engineering sector and the allocated state investments that have allowed us the opportunity to fully meet our needs
Azerbaijani president: Power engineering in our country is going through a period of rapid development, and this is the key condition for our development
Azerbaijani president: World's biggest energy companies interested in producing renewable energy in Azerbaijan today