President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of new school building in Gala
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a new building of the comprehensive secondary school No 216 in Gala settlement of Khazar district, Baku.
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Sattar Bahlulzade Culture House in Surakhani district
Latest
An international conference on distance learning of foreign languages will be held with the participation of US scientists
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Sattar Bahlulzade Culture House in Surakhani district
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of new school building in Gala
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of newly renovated dormitory in Buzovna (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva is a brilliant example of woman's leadership: former president of Latvia