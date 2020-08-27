Mikhail Gusman congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Mikhail Gusman, First Deputy Director General of TASS news agency sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mehriban Arif gizi,

On behalf of the Russian TASS news agency and on my own behalf, please accept my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday," the letter said.

"Your productive activity, your valuable contributions to the development of culture, education, health, sports and other areas of life improve the well-being of Azerbaijan year by year. It is thanks to your energy and purposefulness that the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people has been recognized worldwide, and the friendship and mutual understanding between Azerbaijan and Russia has grown strong and reliable," Gusman wrote.

"On this remarkable day, I sincerely wish you and your loved ones inexhaustible energy, optimism, success, happiness and prosperity. Let all your dreams come true and all your initiatives be successful. Peace and happy days to the people of Azerbaijan!" the letter said.