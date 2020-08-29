Chairperson of Interstate Aviation Committee congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

Tatyana Anodina, President of the Interstate Council on Aviation and Airspace Use, Chairperson of Interstate Aviation Committee sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mehriban Arif qizi,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday. On this beautiful date, I express to you my deepest respect and admiration as a talented statesman, international figure and a charming woman.

An inexhaustible supply of strength and diligence, a talent for finding the most correct and effective solutions, conscientiousness and high professionalism – these are the qualities that enable you to develop and only go forward. Your hands-on experience, active position, energy, optimism, the broadest erudition and education and outstanding organizational skills have allowed you the opportunity to make a huge personal contribution to the development of Azerbaijan and won the love and respect of the entire people.

For me, you are and will always be the embodiment of sincerity, kindness, wisdom and beauty.

Dear Mrs. Aliyeva, let me sincerely wish you good health, happiness, prosperity, good mood, clear skies and success in your work. May every day be filled with smiles of friends and love of your close ones.

I always admire you, your family and your deeds. All the best to you and your loved ones," the letter said.