Member of Russian State Duma congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva

Dmitry Savelyev, Member of State Duma of the Russian Federation, head of Russia-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Esteemed Mehriban Arif qizi,

Please allow me to cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

A bright personality, a talented politician with tremendous creative energy, a sharp mind and intuition, a woman of incredible charm and a world-class public figure – your name itself is a symbol of selfless service to your native country and your work is an example of brilliant achievements on the path to statehood. The efforts you are making to strengthen the fraternal relations with Russia deserve the deepest respect.

I sincerely wish you great happiness, the best of health and prosperity. May peace and harmony always reign in your home and all your deeds be accompanied by success and inspiration!" the letter said.