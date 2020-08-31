FM: All occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including Gubadli district, will be liberated

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.31

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Gubadli district was occupied by Armenian troops on August 31, 1993, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov tweeted, Trend reports on August 31.

Bayramov reminded that ethnic cleansing was carried out against the Azerbaijani population.

"Twenty-seven years without Gubadli... The area was occupied by the armed forces of Armenia on August 31, 1993, and ethnic cleansing was carried out against the Azerbaijani population. All the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including Gubadli, will be liberated and the Azerbaijanis will return to their homes," he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.