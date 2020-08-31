Inauguration of Sambek Heights, new military-historical museum complex of Great Patriotic War, held in Russia’s Rostov Region. Rossiya-24 and Rossiya-1 TV channels aired interview with President Ilham Aliyev in reportages on this occasion (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

On 30 August, the inauguration of the Sambek Heights, a new military-historical museum complex of the Great Patriotic War, was held in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation.

Russian Rossiya-24 and Rossiya-1 TV channels broadcast reportages, highlighting heroism of the 416th Taganrog Division consisting mainly of Azerbaijanis. The reportages featured an interview with President Ilham Aliyev.