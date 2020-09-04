Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of two new blocks of ADA University
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of two new blocks of ADA University.
The president and first lady also viewed conditions created at a park on the university campus.
