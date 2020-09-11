Grand National Assembly chairman: Turkey always close to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Politics 11 September 2020 20:31 (UTC+04:00)
Details added (first version posted on 18:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As part of the official visit to Turkey, the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, headed by Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, visited the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara, revered the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people by laying a wreath at the monument, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

Then the MPs visited the mausoleum of the founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - "Anitkabir". On behalf of Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova, a wreath was laid at the Mausoleum. Gafarova wrote an entry to the Book of Memory.

On the same day, the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation met with Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Mustafa Sentop.

Having warmly greeted Gafarova and the members of the delegation, Sentop stressed that Turkey and Azerbaijan are fraternal countries.

"Azerbaijan and Turkey are one nation, two states, linked by fraternal ties and historical friendship,” Sentop added. “The joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, its sorrow is our sorrow."

Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mustafa Sentop said that Armenia is a threat not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region.

While reminding the words of Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that Turkey is always close to Azerbaijan and is ready to support it in everything, Sentop added that Turkey will always support Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

While expressing gratitude for the sincere meeting, Gafarova was pleased that she made her first visit to Turkey as the speaker of the parliament.

“There is a good tradition between our countries,” speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament stressed. “Our high-ranking statesmen, after taking office, make their first official foreign visits to the fraternal country.”

"Adhering to this wonderful tradition, I made my first official foreign visit to friendly Turkey,” Gafarova added. “It is very commendable and I am sure that this wonderful tradition between the two fraternal countries will continue."

The speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament regretted that this visit was not made earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gafarova congratulated fraternal Turkey on the extremely effective fight against the pandemic.

While speaking about the Azerbaijan-Turkey relations, the speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament stressed that there is no alternative to these relations in the world political system.

“The relations are based on the true spirit of brotherhood of our peoples,” Gafarova added. “Today, relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are at the level of strategic partnership.”

The speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament brought to the attention of the Turkish colleague that the Azerbaijani parliament and the Turkish Grand National Assembly are the fraternal parliaments following the spirit of relations between our peoples.

“This brotherhood is observed in the cooperation of the parliaments both on a bilateral basis and within the international organizations,” Gafarova said.

“There are interacting friendship groups in our parliaments,” speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament said. “These groups are successfully led by Ahliman Amiraslanov from the Azerbaijani side and Shamil Ayrim from the Turkish side.”

“Shamil Ayrim was awarded the Dostlug Order by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his services in the development of fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey,” Gafarova said.

The speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament stressed that it is extremely important to expand mutual visits and meetings between the heads of the parliaments and friendship groups as the intensification of contacts between friendship groups makes an important contribution to the further deepening of ties between the countries.

Gafarova again expressed deep gratitude to the Turkish politicians and political parties because four parties represented in the Turkish Grand National Assembly issued a joint statement on the provocation committed by Armenia in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia on July 12.

“Being one nation and two states, our history has a lot in common,” speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament stressed. “Therefore, both countries must build the future to preserve this commonality.”

Gafarova stressed that the words voiced by the president when accepting the credentials of the newly appointed ambassador of Greece to Azerbaijan express the position of entire Azerbaijan.

"As you have stressed, Azerbaijan and Turkey have very close relations,” speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament added. “To date, 249 documents have been signed between the two countries. These documents cover a wide range of spheres beginning from the education sector and ending with energy projects.”

“The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, TAP, TANAP projects are important projects not only for our countries but for the entire region,” Gafarova added. “The fact that we are implementing these projects together testifies to our unity, brotherhood, and friendship. I think that we should further expand these relations."

Then the views on other issues of mutual interest were exchanged.

