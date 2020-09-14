OSCE Minsk Group must promptly react to illegal settling of Azerbaijani occupied territories by Armenia - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Armenia implements an illegal policy of settlement in the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan - in Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent districts, Azerbaijani MP Ogtay Asadov said, Trend reports on Sept.14.

According to Asadov, the evidence of such policy is the information on the resettlement of Armenians from Lebanon to the historic Azerbaijani city of Shusha in Nagorno Karabakh, recently spread in social networks.

Asadov said that by resettling the Lebanese Armenians to Shusha, Armenia is trying to artificially increase the number of Armenians in the occupied territories.

"Like other states, Azerbaijan helps Lebanon in eliminating the consequences of the tragedy that occurred recently in this country, while nothing is sacred for Armenia,” he said. “Remaining true to its "traditions", this country is trying to take advantage of this situation for its purposes. However, at the same time, the Armenian leadership is well aware that this policy is doomed to failure. They are well aware that the illegal resettlement policy has no legal basis."

The MP noted that the OSCE Minsk Group must promptly react to the illegal settlement of the occupied territories.