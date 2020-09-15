Azerbaijan's Baku hosts rally in support of Turkey (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15
Trend:
A rally in support of Turkey was held in Baku on September 15 timed to the 102-nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku by the Islamic Army of the Caucasus led by Turkish General Nuru Pasha and the Azerbaijani corps from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation, Trend reports.
Hundreds of people who participated in the rally chanted "Turkey and Azerbaijan are brothers!", "Long live the friendship between Azerbaijan and Turkey!" and other slogans.
