Turkish FM shares post timed to 102-nd anniversary of Baku's liberation

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu shared pua post timed to the 102-nd anniversary of the liberation of Azerbaijan’s Baku, Trend reports on Sept.15.

Cavusoglu honored the memory of the martyrs in his Twitter page.

“I honor with compassion a bright memory of the martyrs on the occasion of the 102th anniversary of Baku’s liberation by the Islamic Army of Caucasus, commanded by Nuru Pasha, from occupation. With the same spirit and faith, today we stand shoulder to shoulder with Azerbaijan being dear to our soul. Long live, the Land of Fires!” said the statement.

On September 15, 2020, Azerbaijan has marked the 102-nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

On September 15, 1918, the Islamic Army of Caucasus, which included the Azerbaijani corps, entered Baku and liberated the city from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

Liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance in the light of Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.