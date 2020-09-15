Azerbaijani president phones Turkish counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on the 102nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku on September 15, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Noting that the Caucasian Islamic Army under the leadership of Nuru Pasha had liberated Baku from Armenian and Bolshevik occupation together with the Azerbaijani National Army and volunteers, the president said the martyrs who gave their lives in the battles were commemorated with deep respect and their memory would always live in the hearts of our people.

President Aliyev noted that he had sent a congratulatory letter to President Erdogan on this significant event. The president noted that September 15 was still celebrated as an example of devotion to the memory of our ancestors. In this regard, events are being held in Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan.

President Erdogan thanked President Aliyev for the phone call, conveyed his congratulations to President Aliyev, and said that he had also sent a letter to the Azerbaijani president on this occasion. The president of the Republic of Turkey underlined the role of the Caucasus Islamic Army led by Nuru Pasha and the Azerbaijani National Army in the liberation of Baku.

The presidents stressed that the two countries had always stood by each other and supported each other in all matters.

The military parade held two years ago on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Baku was also pointed out during the telephone conversation.

The presidents recalled with pleasure their watching the military parade with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish soldiers. The sides hailed the fact that the relations between the two countries had risen to an even higher level.

During the conversation, the presidents discussed prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in various fields.