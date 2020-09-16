Deputy FM: Azerbaijan not to leave inch of land under Armenia’s occupation

Politics 16 September 2020 19:17 (UTC+04:00)
Deputy FM: Azerbaijan not to leave inch of land under Armenia’s occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan will never allow even an inch of land to remain under Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said, Trend reports on Sept. 16.

“Azerbaijan will never allow the second Armenian state to be created on the Azerbaijani territory,” the deputy foreign minister added.

The deputy foreign minister also added that Azerbaijan is constantly developing, its army is being strengthened.

"Our country is steadily developing and strengthening under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev," Khalafov added.

As for the delusional statements made by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan during his visit to Egypt, Khalafov stressed that this was another provocation.

Will be updated
