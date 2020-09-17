MP: Resettlement of occupied Azerbaijani territories - crime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

Everybody knows that Armenia is pursuing a policy of terrorism at the state level, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev said during the meeting of the Human Rights Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Sept. 17.

“The resettlement of the Armenians from Lebanon to the occupied Azerbaijani territories not only is the violation of international law, but also a crime,” the MP said. "I think that we must raise this issue before the international organizations."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.