Letter of Azerbaijan's FM on Armenia's illegal activities in occupied Azerbaijani lands published as UN document (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

The letter of Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov about the aggressive rhetoric of Armenia and its illegal activities carried out in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, addressed to UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on August 31, 2020, has been published and disseminated as a document of the General Assembly and the Security Council of the UN, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

In the letter, Bayramov highlights the provocative statements of Armenia, which didn’t achieve political and military goals due to the military provocation committed in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on July 12-16, 2020, as well as due to its ongoing occupation activities.

The letter highlights such concrete facts as the threat of bombing the second most important city of Azerbaijan - Ganja, the Mingachevir Hydroelectric Power Plant, and other civilian targets of strategic importance, terrorizing the Azerbaijani civilian population, the policy of changing the demographic situation in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, illegal settlement of Lebanese Armenians in these territories, as well as the intention to transfer from Khankandi to Shusha some fictional "structures" of the puppet regime created by the aggressor country in the occupied lands, infrastructural changes in these lands, including the construction of a new road connecting the occupied territories of Azerbaijan with Armenia, the policy of ecological terror of the aggressor country, as well as the blocking of water communications of the Azerbaijani civilian population.

Through the letter, Bayramov informs the UN Secretary-General about Armenia's abuse of the negotiation process, conducted under the leadership of the OSCE Minsk Group, and about conducting the annexation policy by this country.

Azerbaijan’s FM called on the UN Secretary-General to take all necessary steps to suppress the aggressive provocative rhetoric of Armenia, as well as activities aimed at destroying the cultural heritage and changing the demographic situation in the occupied territories, as well as forcing the country to follow the obligations of international law and withdraw the occupational troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

The letter can be read here: https://undocs.org/a/74/1003

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.