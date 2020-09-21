Azerbaijani president: Development of democracy, human rights protection - among top gov't priorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan is a stable, modern, democratic country, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev made the remark while addressing the high-level meeting in a video format to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

“Development of democracy and human rights protection are among top priorities of our government,” the president said. “All fundamental freedoms are fully provided, including freedom of expression, media freedom, freedom of assembly, religious freedoms, as well as development of civil society.”

“We launched broad political dialogue initiative several months ago,” President Aliyev said. “All major political parties supported this initiative. The political dialogue which successfully started will help to strengthen our political system and serve the cause of sustainable development of Azerbaijan.”