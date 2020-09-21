Azerbaijani president: Armenia deliberately targets civilian population, perpetrates provocations along Line of Contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.21

Trend:

Armenia deliberately targets civilian population and perpetrates provocations along the Line of Contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.

“"The last such provocation was carried out this July, along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Our military servicemen and a civilian were killed due to the artillery bombardment of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, while extensive damage was inflicted to civilian infrastructure,” the head of state said.

"Armenian sabotage group attempted to penetrate through the Line of Contact," President Aliyev said. "The head of this group was detained by Azerbaijani military servicemen on 23 August 2020. He confessed that the group was planning to commit terror acts against Azerbaijani military servicemen and civilians."