Azerbaijani FM meets with Georgian counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.24

Trend:

An expanded meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani has been held, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani MFA’s official Twitter page.

Within the one-day visit of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to Georgia, he is scheduled to meet with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, Vice Speaker Kakhaber Kuchava, and representatives of parliament.