Azerbaijan discloses names of civilians wounded as result of Armenia's attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 06:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.

"As a result of the Armenian armed forces’ intensive shelling of Gapanli village in Tartar district, Chiragli and Orta Garvend villages in Aghdam district, Alkhanli, Shukurbayli and Jojug Marjanli villages in Fuzuli district, there are wounded and killed among the civilians, as well as big damage was caused to most of the nearby houses and civilian facilities,” the message said.

Injured civilian of Tartar district Royal Hasanov, residents of Dashkesan district Jalal Zalov, Fizuli Mammadov, Vusal Guliyev, residents of Aghdam district Beykishi Zeynalov, Eshgin Allahyarov were hospitalized.

“Presently, the representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office are taking all possible investigative measures in combat conditions, including an appropriate expertise to determine the severity of the injuries of the victims, as well as assess the amount of damage caused to the civilian infrastructure,” the message said.

“The legal assessment on this issue will be given after full investigation of all the details by representatives of the prosecutor's office, as well as the military prosecutor's office,” the message said.

“The appropriate work is being carried out to collect evidence and prepare documents to ensure the prosecution and punishment of the Armenian military personnel who have committed numerous war crimes within the international law," the message said.

“The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office also called on the media and users of social networks, not to use unofficial, unspecified, biased information,” the message said.