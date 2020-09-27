Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office: Number of wounded among civilians reaches 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

The Armenian armed forces carried out a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the front-line zone to intense shelling by using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various caliber on September 27 morning, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office told Trend on Sept. 27.

While continuing its provocative actions and grossly violating its obligations upon the Geneva Conventions, the military-political leadership of aggressor Armenia intensively fired the densely populated territories by using heavy weapons, thus continuing to commit crimes against civilians.

As a result of the intensive shelling by the Armenian armed forces of Gapanli village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, Chiragli and Orta Garvend villages of Aghdam district, Alkhanli, Shukurbeyli villages of Fizuli district, Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district, several villages of Goranboy and Dashkesan districts, there are dead and wounded among civilians, as well as big damage was caused to most of the residential buildings and civilian facilities. Farms and vehicles were destroyed.

Some 14 wounded people have been hospitalized.

As a result of shelling by the Armenian armed forces, which targeted the civilian population, Jojug Marjanli village in Jabrayil district was de-energized due to an artillery shell hitting an electric power substation.

“Presently, the representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office are taking all possible investigative measures in combat conditions, including appropriate expertise to determine the severity of the injuries of the victims, as well as assess the amount of damage caused to the civilian infrastructure,” the message said.

“The legal assessment on this issue will be given after the full investigation of all the details by representatives of the prosecutor's office, as well as the military prosecutor's office,” the message said.

“The appropriate work is being carried out to collect evidence and prepare documents to ensure the prosecution and punishment of the Armenian military personnel who have committed numerous war crimes within the international law," the message said.

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office also called on the media and users of social networks not to use the unofficial, unspecified, biased information.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 06:00 (GMT+4).

The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.