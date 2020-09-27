Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Ammunition depot of Armenian armed forces destroyed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

The ammunition depot of the Armenian Armed Forces was destroyed, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

The ministry said that as a result of the counter-offensive operation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the ammunition depot of the Armenian army was destroyed.

The video footage clearly shows an explosion that occurred in the warehouse as a result of a precise strike by the Azerbaijani army.

On September 27, at about 06:00, the armed forces of Armenia, committing large-scale provocations, have subjected to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery mounts of various calibers of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire length of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone.

The command staff of the Azerbaijan Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the armed forces of Armenia and ensure the safety of the civilian population.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.