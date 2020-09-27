President Ilham Aliyev: Everyone in their place, are ready to support our army and state at any time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

This morning, I received information from all frontline regions, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting of the Security Council, Trend reports.

“I can say with full confidence that the citizens of Azerbaijan are showing courage. Everyone is in their place and are ready to support our army and state at any time, and they are doing that,” the head of state said.

“Our positions were fired on from various directions using different weaponry, including heavy artillery. At the same time, our settlements and villages were fired on. As I said, we have losses among the civilian population. This once again shows the ugly face of Armenian fascism. Because such atrocities against the civilian population can only be attributed to fascist states, and this is not the first time – the events in Tovuz and others. The Khojaly genocide was committed by Armenian savages against the civilian population. This time too, Armenia’s main target is our settlements. By opening fire, they want to create panic among the Azerbaijani public, among the citizens of Azerbaijan, in the villages and towns along the frontline. This morning, I received information from all frontline regions. I can say with full confidence that the citizens of Azerbaijan are showing courage. Everyone is in their place and are ready to support our army and state at any time, and they are doing that,” the head of state said.