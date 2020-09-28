Armenia's shelling of Tartar District court in Azerbaijan results in civilian casualties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

The leadership of Armenia, grossly violating the basic norms and principles of international law, is continuing to intensively shell civilians, a large number of houses and civilian objects, the press service of Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

“During the artillery shelling of the densely populated civilian territories of Azerbaijan at about 11:00 (GMT+7) on September 28, as a result of an artillery shell hit the administrative building of the Tartar District Court," said the statement.

The Prosecutor General's Office said that as a result of the shelling, Mehman Abiyev was killed, while Fakhraddin Huseynov (military police), Tural Firdovsi (local resident), received injuries.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the frontline, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of the retaliation, Azerbajiani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.