First footage from liberated Talysh heights (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan,Sept. 28

Trend:

As a result of the combat operations carried out on Sept.28, important heights around the Azerbaijani Talish village have been cleared of the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Missile, artillery and air strikes are being applied to the Armenian army positions, as a result of which Armenian armed fored are forced to retreat from the positions, the Defense Ministry said.

Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) presented first footage from the liberated Talysh heights.