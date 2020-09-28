First footage from liberated Talysh heights (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan,Sept. 28
Trend:
As a result of the combat operations carried out on Sept.28, important heights around the Azerbaijani Talish village have been cleared of the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Missile, artillery and air strikes are being applied to the Armenian army positions, as a result of which Armenian armed fored are forced to retreat from the positions, the Defense Ministry said.
Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) presented first footage from the liberated Talysh heights.
Solemn ceremony of signing number of important documents between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan takes place in Kabul (PHOTO)
Latest
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Suffering heavy losses, Armenian armed forces cannot find means to evacuate dead, wounded
Albanian ex-president: I call on int’l community to engage with greater serosity in full resolution of Karabakh conflict
Solemn ceremony of signing number of important documents between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan takes place in Kabul (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani State Security Service's veteran: Latest provocations of Armenia were evidence of its preps for war
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian Armed Forces continue intensive shelling of civilian infrastructure
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office: 14 civilians killed, 46 injured as result of Armenian provocation
Bulgarian ex-president: Only solution to Karabakh conflict is peaceful negotiations with immediate effect
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on decision of European Court on Human Rights related to ongoing clashes in Nagorno Karabakh
French Earthquake Engineering Association to co-op with Kazakh Institute on new technologies application
Deputy chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament: Main target of Armenia killing is civilian population of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev: We did not have and do not have any military targets on territory of Armenia
Azerbaijani State Service for Mobilization and Conscription sends hundreds of young volunteers to front (PHOTO)