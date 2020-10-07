Operational meeting held under leadership of President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev at Central Command Post of Ministry of Defense (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has today visited the Central Command Post of the Ministry of Defense.
Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov reported to President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.
An operational meeting was held under the leadership of President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev at the Central Command Post of the Ministry of Defense with the participation of the leadership of the Defense Ministry and the commanders of the joined units located in the frontline zone.
