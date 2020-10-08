Azerbaijan unveils footage of Armenian army equipment abandoned on battlefield (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has published video footage of military equipment that Armenian servicemen left on the battlefield after fleeing, Trend reports citing the Ministry.
