Azerbaijan fighting on its own land, Trend News Agency's chief editor on Al-Mayadin TV channel (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Trend News Agency continues to constantly inform the international community about the ongoing clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu, during his speech on the well-known Lebanese Al-Mayadin TV channel, said that the Azerbaijani army is fighting only on its own land.
“Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan doesn’t target the civilian population. Azerbaijan is strongly determined to liberate its lands!" Hafizoglu said.
Latest
Azerbaijan fighting on its own land, Trend News Agency's chief editor on Al-Mayadin TV channel (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Captured military equipment of Armenian armed forces being repainted according to Azerbaijani military standards (VIDEO)
3 civilians killed as result of Armenian armed forces’ missile attack in Azerbaijan’s Fizuli (PHOTO)
UNEC transfers 100,000 Azerbaijani Manat to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund, and the process continues
Azerbaijani satellite found Armenia's illegal activities on site of demolished historical monuments (PHOTOS)
Azerbaijani Ecology Ministry appeals to int'l organizations to condemn Armenian environmental terror