Armenian armed forces' armored vehicles destroyed in their firing positions - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated the video footage the destruction of armored vehicles of the Armenian Armed Forces brought to firing positions.
Trend presents the video footage:
