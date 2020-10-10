Azerbaijani people believe in me, relying on this trust, I also take all necessary measures, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

We know what to do and when. Therefore, our successful operation today has led to great results, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“I know what to do, how and when. The Azerbaijani people believe in me. Relying on this trust, I also take all necessary measures, run our country with confidence in all areas, including army building,” the head of state said.

“I want to touch upon another issue. The people of Azerbaijan have repeatedly heard from mediators and leaders of some international organizations that there is no military solution to this conflict. I said that I do not agree with this thesis, and I was right. I was! Negotiations have been going on for about 30 years. Has the issue moved off the ground? Has a centimeter of land been given to us through negotiations? Did they force the aggressor to leave our land and implement the UN Security Council resolutions? No! How is this problem being resolved now? Isn't this a military way? This issue is being resolved by military means. Military and then political. If this operation had not taken place, if we had not inflicted the necessary blows on the aggressor, if we had not taught them a lesson, would they have fled to Moscow to negotiate?! He would be satisfied and keep saying that we will not give back the land. We have forced them. We have brought them to such a state that they are looking for a place to hide but cannot find it. They are sitting tight-lipped like mice, keeping silence. So where is your persistence? Where is your arrogance? Where is your “heroism”? You said that “Karabakh is Armenia”. Karabakh is Azerbaijan. Everyone should know this, including those in charge of Armenia today,” the head of state said.