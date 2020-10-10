President Alieyv: I know that people of Azerbaijan liked my words, we will drive them away to very end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.10

Trend:

I know that the people of Azerbaijan liked my words. We will drive them away to the very end, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“We will take back our lands. What line of contact can we talk about now? No, we have destroyed it, we have done that, we have shown determination, we have shown strength, we have relied on the will of our people and today we are winning. We are winning a historic victory! This victory is the brightest victory among the victories of the Azerbaijani people. These victories will be continued in the future. We will liberate our lands and restore our territorial integrity! We will drive the enemy away. I know that the people of Azerbaijan liked my words. We will drive them away to the very end. Our flag will be raised in all occupied territories and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan will be restored. Long live the Azerbaijani Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the head of state said.