Azerbaijani president claims mandate of mediators is not to interfere on ground, but to facilitate to find solution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

I call all the countries to stay away from this situation. It is our bilateral issue with Armenia, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to "The Connect World" program of CNN International TV channel, Trend reports.

“Mediators they have, they have their mandate. Their mandate is not to interfere on the ground, their mandate is to facilitate to find the solution. So, they will continue, I am sure within the framework of their mandate,” the head of state said.

“Armenians' attempt to make this conflict international is very counter-productive, destructive and dangerous for many countries. So, Armenia should understand that occupation cannot last forever. Status quo must be changed. And by the way presidents, former presidents of France, former presidents of United States and President of Russia made a statement, when all of them were in charge, status-quo is unacceptable and must be changed. I support it but Armenia is against,” Azerbaijani president said.