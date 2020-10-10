President Aliyev: For Azerbaijan it is a patriotic war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

For Azerbaijan, it is a patriotic war, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Sky News TV channel, Trend reports.

“Our soldiers are dying for our land. Our soldiers are dying on Azerbaijani soil, historical and internationally recognized. On which soil now Armenian soldiers are dying? They are dying now in Fuzuli, they are dying in Jabrayil, they are dying in other Azerbaijani territories. What they are doing there? You should ask Pashinyan what his soldiers is doing there. 90 percent of the so-called “army of Nagorno-Karabakh” consists of Armenian citizens. They are on our land. It is just enough to look at the map," said the president.

"For us it is a patriotic war. We are defending ourselves. We want to restore our territorial integrity to allow one million refugees to go back. That’s what we are doing. For 28 years we were patient to believe that negotiations will lead to progress. As a result, we got what we have got now. When we pushed back and punished the aggressor, you know we got attacked politically. I accepted the basic principles, Pashinyan rejected them. I accept the format of negotiations which is between Armenia-Azerbaijan, Pashinyan says no, Azerbaijan should negotiate with Nagorno-Karabakh. He is to blame for what is happening now,” the head of state said.