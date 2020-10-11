Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send letter to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"With sorrow, we follow the recent conflict in the territory of Azerbaijan Republic, Nagorno-Karabakh, which was started by Armenian forces and incurred casualties bringing about this escalation.

As members, of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, we express our condolences and also a deep concern for the situation at hand. Despite UN Security Council resolutions that were approved over 30 years ago nothing has been changed. Despite a ceasefire reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan back in 1994 following the Nagorno-Karabakh war, Azerbaijani civilians, including women and children, still become the victims of Armenian aggression. These attacks against the Azerbaijani civilian population and civilian targets constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian and human rights law.

Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center actively engaged with its Secretariat hosting conversations, online discussions, publishing articles, giving interviews as often as possible to bring this issue to the attention of all concerned. Please, accept our appreciation, as under your guidance and leadership of Co-Chairs President Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Dr. Ismail Serageldin NGIC took a leading international role. We hope for your continued support in our work as an international organization.

Along with our sympathy and understanding, please accept Mr. President, the assurances of our highest respect and consideration," the letter said.

The letter was signed by:

Abdulaziz Altwaijri

Former Director-General of ISESCO



Ivo Josipovic

President of Croatia (2010-2015)



Valdis Zatlers

President of Latvia (2007-2011)



Ana Birchall

Former Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice and Minister of European Affairs, Romania



Ameenah Gurib-Fakim

President of Mauritius (2015-2018)



Bujar Nishani

President of Albania (2012-2017)