Armenia's actions pose a serious threat to peace in the region - assistant to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

Armenia's actions pose a serious threat to peace in the region, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the statement during a briefing held on Oct. 11, 2020.

He stressed that Azerbaijan is fighting within its sovereign territory, and Armenia is shelling Azerbaijani cities from its territory.

"Armenia is also targeting energy infrastructure, which poses a threat not only to Azerbaijan, but also to other countries," Hikmet Hajiyev added.