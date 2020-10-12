Former PM of Pakistan sends letter to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Shaukat Aziz, Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Your Excellency,

We, friends of your country concerned with recent conflict in the territory of Azerbaijan Republic, Nagorno-Karabakh, death of innocent people, especially children can’t be accepted. International community should play an active role and influence on Armenia, with remembering UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 should be fulfilled immediately.

At NGIC we sent Statement to the Secretary-General of the UN, urging for an urgent ceasefire in the world. I also support initiative of Madame President Vaira Vike-Freiberga our co-chair, UN should appoint special representative and have a report at UN Security Council.

Mr. President,

We are with you, and with people of Azerbaijan," the letter said.