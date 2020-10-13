Azerbaijan destroys Armenia's manpower, military equipment across entire front

BAKU, Azerbaijan. Oct. 13

Having regrouped and redeployed forces, the units of the Armenian armed forces, which don’t comply with the humanitarian ceasefire with Azerbaijan, attempted to attack with small groups the positions of the Azerbaijani army in some directions of the front, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

On the night of October 12-13, ituation on the front line in the Agdara-Aghdam and Fuzuli-Hadrut directions remained tense.

Thanks to the actions taken by the Azerbaijani army, a large number of personnel of the Armenian armed forces, three BM-21 Grad MLRS, one Tor-M2KM air defense missile system, one ZSU-23-4 Shilka, two BMP-2, three 2A36 Hyacinth-B cannons, one KS-19 anti-aircraft gun, one D-20 howitzer-gun, three UAVs, as well as several units of Armenian troops’ vehicles were destroyed.

During the hostilities, the personnel of the 5th mountain rifle regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces, who took up positions in the defensive position, were destroyed, the living force of the 1st motorized rifle regiment, numbering up to one company, was ambushed, moving vehicles were destroyed.

A column of vehicles of the 4th motorized rifle regiment moving in the Asgaran direction, as well as a group of volunteers moving from the settlement of Sisian in Armenia in the direction of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, were destroyed by fire.

In the units of the Armenian Armed Forces, the resistance of which has been completely broken, cases of mass desertion are observed as well.

The troops of the Azerbaijani army, observing the humanitarian ceasefire regime, retain their operational advantage on the entire front.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.