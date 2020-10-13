Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry sends appeals to international companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry sent an appeal to over 90 companies from such countries as Turkey, Pakistan, Israel, Jordan, Korea, Iran, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Russia, US, Uzbekistan, Austria, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Rwanda, India, England, Italy, Latvia, South Africa, Spain, China, and other countries, the ministry told Trend on Oct. 13.

The ministry is cooperating with those companies.

The appeal included detailed information about Armenia’s latest provocations. The Armenian invaders organized terrorist attacks against the Azerbaijani civilians from September 27, 2020, up till now.

Some 42 civilians were killed, 206 people were injured, 1,479 residential buildings, 66 apartment buildings, 241 civilian facilities were destroyed as a result of shelling by using various types of weapons in Tartar, Mingachevir, Aghjabadi, Beylagan, Ganja cities, as well as a number of villages and settlements.

The Azerbaijani valiant army firmly prevents all of Armenia’s attacks.

As a result of the retaliatory measures of Azerbaijani soldiers and officers, the Armenian side was forced to retreat, suffering big losses.