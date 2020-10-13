US-Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association, Azerbaijan-Britain Alumni Association, Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform, ADA Volunteers Movement make statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

The US-Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association, Azerbaijan-Britain Alumni Association, Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform, and ADA Volunteers Movement made a statement, Trend reports.

"We would like to inform you that an activity group based on the Nagorno- Karabakh conflict is being established within the framework of joint cooperation of The US - Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association, Azerbaijan-Britain Alumni Association, Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform and ADA Volunteers Movement," the statement said.

The action plan of the activity group will cover the following aspects:

- Formation and systematic coordination of content based on historical facts and research in foreign languages for social media channels with the direct participation of our alumni;

- Preparation of video materials with the participation of experts and our alumni (inside and outside the country) who have suffered from this conflict in the past and present;

- Support for public awareness campaigns to help civilians living in shelters, military hospitals, and families of martyrs;

- Writing official appeals, which reflect the reality that is happening in our country, to international institutions and organizations.

"We invite all of our alumni and friends to volunteer for supporting our activities and we look forward to their applications," the statement said.