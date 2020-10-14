Hikmat Hajiyev has telephone conversation with Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

Pleased to have telephone conversation with my good friend Ibrahim Kalın, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports citing Hajiyev's Twitter.

"As we are in regular contact, pleased to have telephone conversation with my good friend Ibrahim Kalın. As OSCE and Minsk Group member and leading regional country we reiterated Turkey's important role in resolution process of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict"