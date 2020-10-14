Phone conversation held between Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.14

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held phone conversation with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on October 13, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region.

Bayramov emphasized that, the Armenian Armed Forces ignoring the humanitarian ceasefire agreement reached at the meeting in Moscow shelled Azerbaijani civilians and civilian objects, cities located far beyond the front line. Thus Armenia once again grossly violated the international humanitarian right and its obligations.

Cavusoglu expressed serious concern about the attacks on civilians, stressing the importance of ending the occupation policy of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani minister thanked Turkey for the constant support of Azerbaijan's fair position, based on international law.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Following almost two weeks of intensive military confrontations, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Russia's mediation, have agreed on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, for exchange of prisoners of war as well as bodies of the dead.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.