Mercenaries fighting for Armenia on Azerbaijan's occupied lands - legitimate targets, says president's assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

Armenian officials openly call on foreign citizens to take part in hostilities against Azerbaijan as mercenaries, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports on Oct. 14.

“These individuals, participating in hostilities in the occupied territories, automatically turn into a legitimate target of the Azerbaijani army,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president added.

“There are numerous messages both on various internet resources and on social networks about the participation of citizens of other countries in the hostilities as part of the Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijan in the occupied territories,” Hajiyev said.